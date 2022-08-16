New Zealand Producer Price Outputs Rise 2.4% In Q2

Producer price outputs in New Zealand were up 2.4 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2022, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday - easing from 2.6 percent in the previous three months.

The largest output industry contributions were from: building construction, up 4.2 percent; electricity and gas supply, up 6.4 percent; and construction services, up 3.0 percent.

Inputs were up 3.1 percent on quarter, down from 3.6 percent in the three months prior.

The largest input industry contributions were from: electricity and gas supply, up 9.4 percent; building construction, up 4.2 percent; and construction services, up 3.9 percent.

The farm expenses price index (FEPI) rose 4.8 percent on quarter, while the capital goods price index (CGPI) rose 3.7 percent on quarter.

Economic News

