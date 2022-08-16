Japan Core Machine Orders Rise 0.9% On Month In June

The total value of core machine orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent on month in July, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 917.0 billion yen.

That missed expectations for an increase of 1.3 percent following the 5.6 percent decline in May.

On a yearly basis, orders advanced 6.5 percent - again shy of expectations for a gain of 7.5 percent and down from 7.4 percent in the previous month.

For the second quarter of 2022, core machine orders were up 8.1 percent on quarter and 10.8 percent on year at 2,788.8 billion yen.

Core machine orders for the third quarter are forecast to fall 1.8 percent on quarter and rise 7.4 percent on year at 2,737.4 billion yen.

Total overall orders fell 2.2 percent on month and gained 15.2 percent on year in June to 2,959.7 billion yen; the jumped 21.0 percent on quarter and 20.6 percent on year in Q2.

Economic News

