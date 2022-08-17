Singapore Non-Oil Exports Climb 1.4% In July

Non-oil domestic exports in Singapore were up 1.4 percent on month in July, Enterprise Singapore said on Wednesday.

That exceeded expectations for a decline of 3.8 percent following the downwardly revised 3.2 percent gain in June (originally 3.7 percent).

On a yearly basis, non-oil domestic exports climbed 7.0 percent - again beating forecasts for a gain of 6.0 percent following the downwardly revised 8.5 percent increase in the previous month (originally 9.0 percent).

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.