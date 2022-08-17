Dutch Exports Growth Accelerates In June

Dutch exports increased at a faster pace in June, figures from the statistical office CBS showed on Wednesday.

Exports rose 3.8 percent yearly in June, following a 2.9 percent increase in May.

In June, in particular, more chemical products and metal machines were exported, the agency said.

The CBS said conditions for exports in August are somewhat more favorable than in June.

Imports increased 2.9 percent annually in June, after a 3.0 percent growth in the previous month.

In the second quarter, exports increased 2.3 percent and imports rose 1.9 percent.

Another report from the statistical office showed that household spending increase at a softer pace in June. Spending rose 5.2 percent annually, after a 6.9 percent growth in May.

