South Africa Retail Sales Fall In June

South Africa's retail sales declined for the first time in four months in June, Statistics South Africa reported Wednesday.

Retail sales dropped 2.5 percent year-over-year in June, revering a 0.1 percent slight increase in May.

Hardware, paint, and glass sales fell the most by 8.6 percent annually in June.

Sales at general dealers showed a negative growth of 5.7 percent, and sales of pharmaceuticals and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries slid 4.3 percent.

At the same time, sales of textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods registered an increase of 5.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 0.4 percent in June, after a 1.2 percent decline in the prior month. It was the second successive monthly fall.

In the three months to June, retail sales contracted 0.8 percent from the preceding three months.

Economic News

