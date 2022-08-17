The Tragically Hip To Release 'Fully Completely' Box Set On Vinyl For 30th Anniversary

The Tragically Hip have announced that they will release a vinyl box set of Fully Completely on October 7 to mark the iconic album's 30th anniversary. The band previously released the deluxe boxset of the album only on CD in 2014.

This 3 LP vinyl set includes all the elements from the 2014 box set, including the 12-track Fully Completely original album, the Live at the Horseshoe September 13, 1992 recording, and bonus studio session tracks "Radio Show" and "So Hard Done By".

A Blu-ray of brand-new Dolby Atmos and surround sound mixes of the record along with their 1993 tour documentary, some concert footage and other clips of the band from their 1993 Another Roadside Attraction Tour, as well as a book containing quotes from the band and a few exclusive lithographs by cover artist Lieve Prins will also be in the package.

The Fully Completely record, which was originally released on October 6, 1992, sold more than a million copies in Canada and is quickly approaching double Diamond status.

The upcoming Fully Completely reissue will be the first deluxe vinyl edition from The Tragically Hip, who are set to celebrate their 40th anniversary in 2024. The group is likely to reissue Yer Favourites and Phantom Power as well.

Fully Completely Deluxe Vinyl Track Listing:

LP1- Side A:

"Courage (for Hugh MacLennan)"

"Looking for a Place to Happen"

"At the Hundredth Meridian"

"Pigeon Camera"

"Lionized"

"Eldorado"

LP1 Side B:

"We'll Go, Too"

"Fully Completely"

"Fifty Mission Cap"

"Wheat Kings"

"The Wherewithal"

"Locked in the Trunk of a Car"

Live at the Horseshoe, September 13, 1992 Recording:

LP 2 Side C:

"At The Hundredth Meridian"

"Fifty Mission Cap"

"We'll Go Too"

"Fully Completely"

"Pigeon Camera"

LP2 Side D:

"Twist My Arm"

"Lionized"

"Wheat Kings"

"Eldorado"

LP3 Side E:

"Looking For A Place To Happen"

"Courage (for Hugh MacLennan)"

"Locked In The Trunk Of A Car"

"The Wherewithal"

LP 3 Side F:

Bonus Studio Session Tracks:

"Radio Show"

"So Hard Done By"

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News