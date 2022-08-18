Slovakia HICP Inflation Continues To Rise

Slovakia's EU measure of inflation increased further in July, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 12.8 percent year-on-year in July, following an 12.6 percent increase in June. Economists had expected a growth of 12.5 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP increased 0.6 percent in July, after a 1.1 percent growth in the previous month. Economists had forecast a 1.0 percent rise.

Earlier this month, the statistical office reported that that the consumer prices gained 13.6 percent yearly in July and rose 0.8 percent from a month ago.

