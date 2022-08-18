Cryptos Decline As Markets Digest The Fed's Resolve To Tame Inflation

Cryptocurrencies dropped further amidst the sentiment generated by the release of the minutes of the recent Fed meeting on Wednesday.

The minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting held in July showed participants continuing to anticipate that ongoing increases in the federal funds rate would be appropriate. With inflation remaining high, participants judged that moving to a restrictive stance of policy was required to meet the Committee's legislative mandate to promote maximum employment and price stability.

Participants also concurred that the pace of policy rate increases and the extent of future policy tightening would depend on the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook and risks to the outlook. Participants judged that, as the stance of monetary policy tightened further, it likely would become appropriate at some point to slow the pace of policy rate increases, while assessing the effects of cumulative policy adjustments on economic activity and inflation.

In this backdrop, the Dollar Index strengthened to 106.72 while Gold Futures traded near $1,780. Also impacting the market sentiment is record-high inflation in the Euro Area as well as the 50-basis point rate hikes announced by central banks of Norway and Philippines.

Overall crypto market capitalization has fallen to $1.12 trillion, versus $1.13 trillion a day earlier.

Bitcoin's dominance is continuing at 40 percent, while Ethereum's share is stable at 20.2 percent. Stablecoins' dominance increased slightly to 13.7 percent, whereas the residual altcoins edged down to 26.1 percent.

67th ranked Celsius (CEL) gained more than 16 percent in the past 24 hours.

29th ranked Flow (FLOW) which rallied 7 percent and 28th ranked Monero (XMR) which strengthened 5 percent are the other big gainers.

65th ranked Huobi Token (HT) is the biggest loser, have shed 9 percent in the past 24 hours.

12th ranked Shiba Inu (SHIB) declined 8 percent whereas 90th ranked Ankr (ANKR) dropped more than 6 percent.

Bitcoin is trading at $23,538.25 after ranging between $23,694.31 and $23,243.35 in the past 24 hours. The leading cryptocurrency has shed 0.5 percent in the past 24 hours and 5 percent in the past 7 days.

Ether traded between $1,873.73 and $1,823.53 in the past 24 hours. The leading altcoin has gained 0.3. percent in the past 24 hours. It is however trading 2.5 percent lower on a weekly basis at its current price of $1872.56.

3rd ranked Tether (USDT), traded at $1 in the past 24 hours. 4th ranked USDCoin (USDC), traded between $1.00 and $0.9996 in the past 24 hours.

5th ranked BNB (BNB) has declined 0.40 percent in the past 24 hours. 6th ranked XRP (XRP) has gained 0.70 percent. 7th ranked Cardano (ADA) edged down 0.20 percent overnight.

Binance USD (BUSD), ranked 8th overall traded between $1.00 and $0.9996 in the past 24 hours.

9th ranked Solana (SOL) has declined more than 1 percent in the past 24 hours. 10th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading with losses of more than 2 percent.

Reports from Canada indicate that nine provinces have decided to limit the amount of crypto that can be bought in a year. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash would however not be reckoned for the annual limit of $30,000, Coingape has reported. Ontario, Newfoundland, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Northwest Territories, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan and Yukon are the nine provinces acting to protect investors from the volatility in the crypto market.

