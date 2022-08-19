European Economics Preview: UK Retail Sales, Public Sector Finance Data Due

Retail sales and public sector finances from the UK are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales and public sector finance data. Sales are forecast to fall 0.2 percent on month, slightly faster than the 0.1 percent drop in June. The budget deficit is seen at GBP 25.3 billion in July versus GBP 22.1 billion in June.

In the meantime, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's producer prices for July. Economists expect producer price inflation to ease to 32.0 percent from 32.7 percent in June.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to issue euro area current account figures for June.

Also, industrial production, producer prices and wage growth figures are due from Poland. Industrial output is seen rising 7.4 percent annually, following June's 10.4 percent increase. Producer price inflation is expected to ease to 25.3 percent in July from 25.6 percent in June.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.