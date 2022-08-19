Japan Inflation Continues To Stay Above 2% Target

Japan inflation continued to remain above the 2 percent target on higher fuel prices and weaker yen, official data showed on Friday.

Excluding fresh food, core inflation increased to 2.4 percent from 2.2 percent in the previous month, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications reported. The rate matched economists' expectations.

Core inflation exceeded the central bank's 2 percent target for the fourth straight month.

Overall consumer price inflation advanced to 2.6 percent in July from 2.4 percent in June, data showed. Excluding fresh food and energy, consumer price inflation came in at 1.2 percent versus 1.0 percent in June.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.