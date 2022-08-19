Malaysia Trade Surplus Rise Less Than Expected

Malaysia's trade surplus rose less than expected in July, as exports and imports rose at a softer pace, data from the statistical office showed on Friday.

The trade balance logged a surplus of MYR 15.5 billion in July. Economists had forecast a surplus of MYR 17.7 billion. The trade surplus grew 14.3 percent from the same month last year.

Exports increased 38.0 percent yearly in July, after a 38.8 percent growth in June. That was above the 36.5 percent rise economists had expected.

Growth in exports was driven by both domestic exports, up 33.4 percent, and re-exports rising 55.1 percent from a year ago.

Imports grew 41.9 percent annually in July, after 49.3 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had expected an increase of 40.4 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports decreased 12.4 percent monthly in July and imports fell 10.0 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.