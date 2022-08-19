Swiss Industrial Production Rises In Q2

Switzerland's industrial production increased in the second quarter, while construction output decreased, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Friday.

Industrial production rose 5.1 percent yearly in the second quarter.

Secondary sector production, which combines industry and construction, grew 4.1 percent annually in the second quarter.

Construction output declined 1.3 percent.

Industrial turnover advanced 9.5 percent in the second quarter and construction turnover rose 7.0 percent.

The growth in production and turnover was uninterrupted since the first quarter 2021, the agency said.

In June, industrial production rose 10.3 percent year-on-year, following a 4.6 percent growth in May.

