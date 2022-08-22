Estonia PPI Inflation Eases In July

Estonia's producer prices continued to increase strongly in July, though the rate of increase was slower than in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

The producer price index rose 28.8 percent year-over-year in July, after a 33.3 percent surge in June.

"The overall price growth in July was primarily affected by price increases in electricity and heat energy production and in the manufacture of wood and wood products, food products, and fabricated metal products," Germo Valgenberg, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Manufacturing prices alone grew 20.3 percent in July, and the price index for the manufacture of food products was 25.1 percent higher compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 0.4 percent in July.

Data also showed that import prices climbed 1.5 percent monthly and 28.7 percent yearly in July.

Export prices rose 0.4 percent monthly in July and increased 26.8 percent from a year ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.