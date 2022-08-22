Hong Kong Inflation Rises Less Than Forecast

Hong Kong's consumer price inflation accelerated for the second straight month in July, though at a slower-than-expected pace, data released by the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday.

Consumer price inflation rose to a 7-month high of 1.9 percent in July from 1.8 percent in June. The was just below the expected rate of 2.0 percent.

The latest upturn in inflation was largely driven by a 15.1 percent surge in charges for electricity, gas, and water.

Netting out the effects of all the government's one-off relief measures, underlying inflation also rose slightly to 1.9 percent in July from 1.8 percent in June.

Clothing and footwear prices were 6.5 percent more expensive in July compared to last year, and food prices alone grew 4.1 percent.

The average monthly rate of increase for the 3-month period ending July was 0.2 percent.

"External price pressures are expected to remain notable for some time amid elevated inflation in some major import sources," a government spokesman said.

"Yet, overall inflation should stay moderate in the near term as domestic cost pressures should continue to be mild."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.