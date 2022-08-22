Taiwan Export Orders Fall Unexpectedly In July

Taiwan's export orders decreased unexpectedly at the start of the third quarter, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday.

Export orders dropped 1.9 percent year-on-year in July versus an expected increase of 3.6 percent.

Orders for optical, photographic and cinematographic apparatus fell sharply by 37.4 percent annually in July, and those for basic metals and related items declined 24.8 percent.

Bookings for plastic and rubber articles slid 26.3 percent, while orders for mineral products continued to grow markedly by 73.6 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, export orders fell 7.8 percent in July.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.