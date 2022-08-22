South Korea Consumer Confidence Improves In August - BoK

Consumer confidence in South Korea ticked higher in August, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday with a consumer sentiment index score of 88.8 - up from 86.9 in July.

Consumer sentiment regarding current living standards was two points higher at 83, while the outlook was four points higher at 83.

Consumer sentiment related to future household income was one point higher at 94, and the outlook was two points lower at 110.

Consumer sentiment concerning current domestic economic conditions was four points higher at 47, and the outlook was eight points higher at 58.

The expected inflation rate for the upcoming year was 4.3 percent.

Economic News

