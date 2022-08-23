Thai Trade Data Due On Wednesday

Thailand will on Wednesday release July numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to rise 22.6 percent on year, slowing from 24.5 percent in June. Exports are called higher by an annual 11.15 percent, easing from 11.9 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is expected to show a deficit of $1.6 billion following the $1.53 billion shortfall a month earlier.

Economic News

