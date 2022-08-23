Denmark Consumer Confidence Improves Marginally

Denmark's consumer confidence improved only marginally in August, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index was almost unchanged in August, with the index rising from -25.6 in July to -25.1. The average for the past six months was -22.

Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year improved in August as the respective index rose to -13.7 from -23.0 in July.

However, the index measuring consumers' view on the past economic situation of the country dropped to -48.3 from -45.5.

Consumers' opinion regarding their own future financial situation also strengthened in August. The relevant index increased to -4.6 from -7.2.

Consumers were more negative towards big consumer goods in August as the index declined to -37.7 from -30.7 in the previous month, which was the lowest level since December 1989.

Consumers continue to believe that unemployment will increase over the next year.

The index reflects households' assessment of current inflation, took over last month's record for the highest level in the statistic's 48-year history.

