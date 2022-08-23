Singapore Inflation Rises For Third Month

Singapore consumer price inflation increased for a third straight month in July, led by higher prices for food, utilities, private transport and accommodation, data published by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices increased 7.0 percent year-on-year in July, following a 6.7 percent rise in June. This was in line with economists' expectations.

MAS core inflation increased to 4.8 percent in July from 4.4 percent in the previous month. Economists had forecast 4.7 percent.

Private transport inflation quickened to 22.2 percent in July from 21.9 percent in June, as car prices picked up strongly.

Food inflation accelerated to 6.1 percent from 5.4 percent boosted by sharp increases in the prices of both food services and non-cooked food.

Accommodation inflation rose to 4.6 percent and 4.2 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in July and the core CPI increased 0.6 percent.

Both MAS and the MTI expect upward pressures on Singapore's import prices to persist amid supply constraints in key commodity , tight labor conditions in major economies, and recovery in some regional economies post-Covid19.

Domestically, wage growth is expected to remain strong, thanks to a tight labor market, and are likely to pass on the increased cost burden stemming from higher fuel and utilities costs, and imported prices on to customers. Car and accommodation costs are also expected to stay firm.

MAS core inflation is forecast to stay elevated over the next few months, before easing towards year-end, averaging 3.0-4.0 percent this year. Total inflation is forecast at 5.0-6.0 percent.

Economic News

