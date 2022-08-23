UK Manufacturing Output, Orders Fall For First Time Since Early 2021

The UK manufacturing output and orders declined for the first time since early 2021, the latest monthly Industrial Trends Survey from the Confederation of British Industry and Accenture showed Tuesday.

A net 7 percent reported that output volumes decreased in the three months to August, marking the first fall since February 2021. Around 2 percent of respondents expect output to drop again in the next three months.



The order book balance fell to -7 percent from +8 percent in July. Firms reported below "normal" orders for the first time since April 2021. The export order book balance remained at -12 percent.

Expectations for selling price inflation picked up further in August. The corresponding balance rose to +57 percent from +48 percent.



"From rising prices to bottlenecks in supply chains, manufacturers continue to operate against a background of high input costs and significant operational delays," Alpesh Paleja, CBI Lead Economist, said.

When coupled with an oncoming economic downturn, it is not surprising to see orders and activity ebb away as we move through the year, Paleja added.

