South Korea Rate Decision On Tap For Thursday

The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoK is widely expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, from 2.25 percent to 2.50 percent.

New Zealand will provide Q2 numbers for retail sales; in the three months prior, retail sales were down 0.5 percent on quarter and up 2.3 percent on year.

Hong Kong will release July figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In June, imports were up 0.5 percent on year and exports slipped an annual 6.4 percent for a trade deficit of HKD68.5 billion.

