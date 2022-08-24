Czech Economic Sentiment Weakens Further

The Czech economic confidence worsened for the third straight month in August, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

The economic sentiment index dropped to 94.1 in August from 95.7 in July.

The confidence index also weakened to 97.6 in August from 100.2 in the previous month.

The industrial sentiment index declined to 96.9 in August from 98.9 in the preceding month.

The measure of confidence in construction fell notably from 118.6 to 110.2, while that for trade decreased to 95.2 from 97.6.

At the same time, consumer confidence improved to 77.1 in August from 73.6 a month ago. This was the first rise in six months.

In August, consumers were less worried about their own finances and the economic situation, the survey said.

