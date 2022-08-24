Hungary Wage Growth Accelerates Slightly

Hungary's average gross earnings growth accelerated for the first time in four months in June, though slightly, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Average gross earnings rose 15.4 percent year-on-year in June, following a 14.9 percent increase in May.

The average gross earnings grew to HUF 498,356 in June from HUF 491,276 in the previous month.

Net earnings increased the same 15.4 percent annually in June, after a 14.6 percent rise in the prior month. Earnings climbed to HUF 324,954 from HUF 320,262 in the preceding month.

During the first half of this year, average gross earnings surged 17.8 percent compared to an 18.4 percent gain in the January to May period.

