Study Reveals Benefits Of Robotic Surgery In Cases Of Advanced Kidney Cancer

In advanced cases of kidney cancer, the disease is not limited to the organ itself, instead it moves on to the largest vein in the body, the inferior vena cava or IVC, which carries blood out of the kidneys back to the heart. With the kidney getting affected with cancer, there are chances that the cancerous cells may move to the liver and heart.

In a study featured on the cover of the Journal of Urology (Official Journal of the American Urological Association), researchers from the Mays Cancer Center and Department of Urology at UT Health San Antonio reveal that robotic IVC thrombectomy or removal of cancer from the inferior vena cava is very similar to the standard open IVC thrombectomy and is a safe and effective alternative approach. The surgery to remove the affected kidney along with surgery was done at the UT Health San Antonio's clinical partner, University Hospital.

Harshit Garg, MD, urologic oncology fellow in the Department of Urology, is first author of the study, and Dharam Kaushik, MD, urologic oncology fellowship program director, is the senior author.

Talking about the surgery, Kaushik said, "The open surgery requires an incision that begins 2 inches below the ribcage and extends downward on both sides of the ribcage. It looks like an inverted V. Next, organs that surround the IVC, such as the liver, are mobilized, and the IVC is clamped above and below the cancer. In this way, surgeons gain control of the inferior vena cava for cancer resection."

The study is a detailed review and meta-analysis of data from 28 studies that enrolled 1,375 patients at different medical centers. Of these patients, 439 had robotic IVC thrombectomy and 936 had open surgery. Kaushik and his team collaborated with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York; Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles; and the University of Washington, Seattle, to perform this study.

The results are encouraging and indicate further study of robotic IVC thrombectomy is needed. The robotic approach brought in the following benefits-

• Lesser blood transfusions: 18 percent of robotic patients required transfusions compared to 64 percent of open patients.

• Fewer complications: Only 5 percent of robotic patients experienced complications like bleeding compared to 36.7 percent of open thrombectomy patients.

Kaushik said, "This study is the largest meta-analysis analyzing the outcomes of robotic versus open IVC thrombectomy. In more than 1,300 patients, we found that overall complications were lower with the robotic approach and the blood transfusion rate was lower with this approach.

He added, "that tells us there is more room for us to grow and refine this robotic procedure and to offer it to patients who are optimal candidates for it. Optimal candidacy for a robotic surgery should be based on a surgeon's robotic expertise, the extent and burden of the tumor, and the patient's comorbid conditions. The open surgical approach remains the gold standard for achieving excellent surgical control."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News