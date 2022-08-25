Mexico Q2 GDP Growth Improves Less Than Estimated

Mexico's economic growth improved less than initially estimated in the second quarter, latest data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 2.0 percent year-over-year in the June quarter, faster than the 1.8 percent rise in the March quarter.

The figure for the second quarter was revised down from the 2.1 percent growth reported on July 29.

Regarding large economic activities, the secondary sector expanded the most, by 3.3 percent annually in the second quarter. This was followed by a 1.4 percent rise in the primary sector.

Tertiary activity also registered an annual increase of 1.2 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, GDP expanded 0.9 percent sequentially in the second quarter, after rising 1.1 percent in the first quarter. The latest rate of increase was revised down from 1.0 percent.

