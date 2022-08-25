Hungary Unemployment Rate Rises In July

Hungary's unemployment rate rose slightly in the May to July period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The unemployment rate increased to 3.3 percent in May-July from 3.2 percent in April-June.

The number of unemployed persons increased to 159,900 in the May to July period from 156,900 in the previous three months.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, was 9.9 percent in the three months ended July.

The employment rate also rose marginally from 64.0 percent to 64.1 percent.

Data also showed that the unemployment rate for the month of July was 3.5 percent versus 3.3 percent in June.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.