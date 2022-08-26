European Economics Preview: Germany GfK Consumer Confidence Due

Consumer confidence survey results from Germany and France are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Germany's market research group GfK is scheduled to issue consumer sentiment survey data. The forward-looking consumer confidence index is seen at -31.8 versus -30.6 in August.

In the meantime, producer prices and unemployment figures are due from Sweden.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee releases consumer sentiment survey data. The confidence index is seen at 79 in August, down from 80 in July.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes money supply data for July. Economists forecast M3 money supply to grow 5.6 percent annually after climbing 5.7 percent in June.

Also, Italy's consumer and confidence survey results are due.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.