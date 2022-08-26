Norway Retail Sales Fall In July

Norway's retail sales declined in July, after rising marginally in the previous month, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.

Retail sales, except motor vehicles and motorcycles, fell a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent month-on-month in July, reversing a revised 0.1 percent rise in June.

Sales of other household equipment decreased 6.6 percent monthly in July, and those of food and beverages slid 2.6 percent.

There was a 1.6 percent decline in retail sales in specialized stores in July, and those for other goods fell 0.7 percent. Meanwhile, sales of culture and recreation goods dropped 0.5 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, retail sales declined sharply by a calendar-adjusted 9.0 percent in July, faster than the 8.3 percent fall in the previous month.

