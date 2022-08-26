MTV Reveals Performers At VMAs Pre-Show, Nominees For Social Categories

MTV has revealed an exciting line-up of performers for the 2022 VMAs Pre-Show.

Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana, and Yung Gravy will take the stage during the 90-minute event.

Cameron, who will be making her Pre-Show debut, has been nominated this year in the Best New Artist category. Santana, the current MTV Global PUSH Artist for the month of August, will also take over the Pre-Show stage for a performance of "Booty."

The VMAs Pre-Show, set to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on August 28, will feature Tate McRae as a special celebrity correspondent and Murda Beatz as the Kraft Singles House DJ.

MTV also unveiled the VMA nominees in the social categories for 2022.

Blackpink, Måneskin, Red Hot Chili Peppers, BTS, City Girls, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, and Silk Sonic are nominated in the Group of the Year category.

Adele's 30, Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti, Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever, Drake's Certified Lover Boy, and Harry Styles' Harry's House are nominated in the Album of the Year category.

Song of the Summer nominees: Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone: "Me Porto Bonito", Beyoncé: "Break My Soul", Charlie Puth: "Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)", Doja Cat: "Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis)", Future ft. Drake, Tems: "Wait For U", Harry Styles: "Late Night Talking", Jack Harlow: "First Class", Kane Brown: "Grand", Latto x Mariah Carey: "Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled", Lizzo: "About Damn Time", Marshmello x Khalid: "Numb", Nicki Minaj: "Super Freaky Girl", Nicky Youre, Dazy: "Sunroof", Post Malone with Doja Cat: "I Like You (A Happier Song)", Rosalía: "Bizcochito", Steve Lacy: "Bad Habit".

Doja Cat, Harry Styles, and Jack Harlow are now tied with the most VMA nominations (8) in 2022.

Fans can vote for Group of the Year on MTV's Instagram Story beginning Monday, August 22 at 11 a.m. ET. Voting for Song of the Summer will be available on August 25 at 11 a.m. ET and Album of the Year on August 27 at 11 a.m. ET.

(Photo: MTV)

