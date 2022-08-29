Japan Leading Index Falls Less Than Estimated

Japan's leading index declined less than initially estimated in June, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, fell to 100.9 in June from 101.2 in May. In the initial estimate, the reading was 100.6.

The coincident index that measures the current economic situation rose to 98.6 in June from 94.9 in the previous month. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 99.0.

The lagging index also improved to 97.6 in June from 95.8 in the prior month. The reading for June was revised up slightly from 97.5.

Economic News

