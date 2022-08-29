Turkey Economic Confidence Improves In August

Turkey's economic confidence improved in August, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

The economic sentiment index rose to 94.3 in August from 93.4 in July. The improvement was driven by the rise in consumer and construction confidence indices.

The consumer confidence index improved to 72.2 in August from 68.0 in the previous month.

The confidence index for the manufacturing industry fell to 101.4 in August and the measure for services declined to 116.2.

The sentiment index in retail trade weakened to 112.9, while that in construction rose to 86.3.

