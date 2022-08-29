Ireland Retail Sales Fall Further

Ireland's retail sales decreased for the third successive month in July, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

The volume of retail sales dropped 1.6 percent month-on-month in July, the same rate of fall as in the previous two months.

The largest monthly volume decreases were in books, newspapers and stationery, pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetic articles, other retail sales, motor trades, and department stores.

Nonetheless, the volume of retail sales in July was unchanged compared with pre-COVID-19 levels in February 2020.

On a yearly basis, the decline in retail sales was 8.1 percent in July versus 7.3 percent in June.

At the same time, the sales value dropped 0.4 percent yearly and by 0.1 percent monthly in July.

