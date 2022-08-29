Japan Jobless Data On Tap For Tuesday

Japan will on Tuesday release July figures for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 2.6 percent, and the jobs-to-applicant ratio is also called unchanged at 1.27.

Australia will provide July numbers for building permits, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 2.0 percent on month following the 0.7 percent drop in June.

Economic News

