Estonia Retail Sales Rebound In July

Estonia's retail sales increased in July after falling in the previous month, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales volume, except motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased 0.3 percent year-on-year in July, reversing a 1.0 percent fall in June.

"Turnover increased by 2 percent in stores selling manufactured goods and by 1 percent in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel, while sales at grocery stores continued to decline in July and fell by 2 percent from last year," Johanna Linda Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.7 percent in July, in contrast to a 3.2 percent fall in the prior month.

On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, retail sales turnover remained unchanged from June.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.