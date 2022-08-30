Italy Industrial Turnover Falls In June

Italy's industrial turnover declined for the first time in six months in June, though slightly, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.

Industrial turnover dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent month-over-month in June, in contrast to a 1.2 percent increase in the previous month.

Domestic market turnover fell 0.3 percent after rising 1.4 percent. Meanwhile, foreign market turnover edged down 0.1 percent versus a 1.1 percent gain in May.

After adjusting for calendar effects, turnover in trend terms grew 18.0 percent annually in June, slower than the 23.6 percent surge in the prior month.

Economic News

