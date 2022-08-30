Wall Street Might Open Higher Ahead Of JOLTS

Investors are looking ahead to quarterly reports as well as geopolitical cues.

Home Price Index, Consumer Confidence reports as well as JOLTS might be of important on Tuesday.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were up170.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 25.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 113.50 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Monday's session off their lows but remained firmly negative. The Dow fell 184.41 points or 0.6 percent at 32,098.99, the Nasdaq slumped 124.04 points or 1 percent to 12,017.67 and the S&P 500 dropped 27.05 points or 0.7 percent to 4,030.61.

On the economic front, the S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for June will be released at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.1 percent, while it was up 1.3 percent in the prior month.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency's House Price Index or HPI for June will be issued at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.9 percent, while it was up 1.4 percent in the prior month.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence for August will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 97.4, while it was up 95.7 in the previous month.

The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS for July will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 10.4 million, while it was up 10.698 million in the previous month.

New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will participate in moderated discussion before the WSJ Live Q&A event organized by the Wall Street Journal at 11.00 am ET.

Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Tuesday.

Chinese and Hong Kong ended lower. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.42 percent to 3,227.22. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.37 percent to close at 19,949.03.

Japanese shares rallied on the day. The Nikkei average climbed 1.14 percent to 28,195.58. The broader Topix index ended 1.25 percent higher at 1,968.38.

Australian markets ended modestly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 0.47 percent to 6,998.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.51 percent higher at 7,230.40.

Market Analysis