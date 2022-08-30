Bargain Hunting May Contribute To Initial Rebound On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Tuesday, with stocks likely to regain ground after moving notably lower over the two previous sessions.

Bargain hunting may contribute to initial strength on Wall Street, as traders pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following recent weakness.

The extended decline seen during trading on Monday dragged the major averages down to their lowest levels in a month.

Buying interest may be somewhat subdued, however, as concerns about the outlook for interest rates and the continue to hang over the markets.

Traders may also be reluctant to make significant bets ahead of the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Following the sell-off seen last Friday, stocks saw further downside during trading on Monday. The major averages all came under pressure, ending the session at their lowest closing levels in a month.

The major averages ended the session off their lows but remained firmly negative. The Dow fell 184.41 points or 0.6 percent at 32,098.99, the Nasdaq slumped 124.04 points or 1 percent to 12,017.67 and the S&P 500 dropped 27.05 points or 0.7 percent to 4,030.61.

Concerns about the outlook for interest rates continued to weigh on the following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium.

Powell's remarks were more hawkish than investors would have liked, signaling the Fed is likely to continue raising interest rates aggressively and maintain rates at a high level for an extended period.

The subsequent weakness on Wall Street reflects concerns the Fed's battle against inflation will led to a continued slowdown by the economy.

Semiconductor stocks showed a significant move to the downside on the day, dragging the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down by 1.9 percent to its lowest levels in over a month.

Considerable weakness was also visible among pharmaceutical stocks, as reflected by the 1.3 percent drop by the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index.

Computer hardware, gold and airline stocks also saw notable weakness, while energy stocks bucked the downtrend amid a sharp increase by the price of crude oil.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are tumbling $2.37 to $94.64 a barrel after spiking $3.95 to $97.01 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after edging down $0.10 to $1,749.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are slipping $5.40 to $1,744.30 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 138.33 yen compared to the 138.72 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0020 compared to yesterday's $0.9997.

Asia

Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Tuesday despite a weak lead from Wall Street overnight. Investors seemed to go bargain hunting following steep losses in the previous session after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to fight inflation by keeping interest rates elevated.

Chinese and Hong Kong markets ended lower despite Chinese authorities pledging to prop up faltering growth.

The dollar index eased slightly amid falling Treasury yields, while oil prices slipped after surging nearly 4 percent overnight.

China's Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.4 percent to 3,227.22 despite the country's finance ministry pledging to step up measures to boost demand and stabilize employment and prices in the second half of the year. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.4 percent to close at 19,949.03.

Japanese shares rallied after the release of upbeat employment data. The jobless rate held steady at 2.6 percent in July, while the availability of jobs grew for the seventh straight month to a more than two-year high, government data showed earlier today.

The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 1.1 percent to 28,195.58 after having hit a two-week low in the previous session. The broader Topix ended 1.3 percent higher at 1,968.38.

Technology heavyweights led the surge, with Advantest, Screen Holdings, Tokyo Electron and SoftBank Group rising 1-2 percent. NEC soared 6 percent on share buyback news.

Olympus added 2.5 percent after the medical equipment maker agreed to sell its microscope unit to private equity firm Bain Capital for 427.6 billion yen ($3.1 billion).

Seoul stocks advanced as investors hunted for value in beaten-down shares. The Kospi gained 1 percent to close at 2,450.93. LG Energy Solution, Kakao and Naver rose 1-2 percent.

Australian markets ended modestly higher, led by gains in the energy and tech sectors. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.5 percent to 6,998.30, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended 0.5 percent higher at 7,230.40.

Woodside Energy rallied 1.5 percent. The oil & gas producer more than tripled its interim dividend payout after reporting higher underlying profits.

Europe

European stocks have risen on Tuesday as investors seek bargains following two days of declines. A retreat by U.S. Treasury yields and gains by U.S. stock futures on expectations of more stimulus measures in China boosted investor sentiment.

Banks are seeing broad-based gains on expectations that they will benefit from higher interest rates.

After a number of ECB officials spoke in favor of rate hikes, traders are now pricing in more than a two-thirds chance of a 75-basis-point move at the central bank's September 8 policy meeting.

While the German DAX Index has surged by 1.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.1 percent.

Adevinta shares have soared after the world's largest classified ads company reported strong second quarter results and confirmed targets for core markets.

Norway's Aker Solutions has also jumped after an announcement that it would form a subsea engineering joint venture with Schlumberger.

German energy company Uniper has also moved to the upside after saying it had asked more financial help from the German government.

Sanofi has also gained. The U.S. FDA has granted priority review to the French drug maker and Sweden's SOBI efanesoctocog alfa (BIVV001) to treat people with hemophilia A.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca has fallen in London despite the company receiving approval for its Evusheld COVID-19 treatment in Japan.

Bunzl has also slumped. The distribution and outsourcing firm raised its 2022 group operating margin outlook after posting a rise in earnings for the first-half.

In economic news, the European Commission said that its economic sentiment indicator declined to 97.6 in August from 98.9 in July, the lowest reading since February 2021.

The Eurozone's final consumer confidence index held at -24.9 in August - matching expectations.

U.S. Economic Reports

Standard & Poor's is scheduled to release its report on home prices in major metropolitan areas in the month of June at 9 am ET.

At 10 am ET, the Conference Board is due to release its report on consumer confidence in the month of August. The consumer confidence index is expected to rise to 97.4 in August from 95.7 in July.

The Labor Department is also scheduled to release its report on job openings in the month of June at 10 am ET. Job openings are expected to decrease to 10.5 million in June from 10.7 million in May.

At 11 am ET, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams is due to participate in a moderated discussion before a WSJ Live Q&A event organized by the Wall Street Journal.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Best Buy (BBY) are moving notably higher in pre-market trading after the electronics retailer reported better than expected second quarter results.

Discount retailer Big Lots (BIG) are also likely to move to the upside after reporting a narrower than expected second quarter loss on revenues that exceeded analyst estimates.

Meanwhile, shares of Twitter (TWTR) may see initial weakness after Elon Musk sent a second deal termination notice, providing additional reasons for pulling out of the deal to acquire the social media giant.

