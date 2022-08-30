Researchers Discover Latest Pre-clinical Model For Thymic Cancer Cure

Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine have developed a latest pre-clinical model for thymic cancer, which gives an understanding as to how a common mutation present in the thymic epithelial tumors leads to their formation. The researchers are of the opinion that this model can contribute to the development of specific treatments for thymic cancer.

In a study dated August 29 in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology, senior author Dr Giuseppe Giaccone, professor of medicine and associate director of clinical research at the Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center at Weill Cornell Medicine, and his colleagues talk in detail about the study conducted on a genetically engineered mouse model in which the animals' thymic epithelial cells carry a genetic variant called GTF2I L424H, the most common mutation in thymic cancers.

The study's lead author Dr Yongfeng He, instructor of cancer biology in medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine, said that cancers of the thymus are a rare, complex and understudied type of cancer. "Certain autoimmune conditions are associated with thymic epithelial tumors, but the reason why is unclear. There are currently no good preclinical models that recreate the disease features in humans, and only a handful of cell lines are available for study," he added.

Dr Giaccone commented, "This lack of experimental models has hampered research on new therapies for the condition. Surgery is usually the first-choice treatment, but if that fails, patients with thymic cancer may undergo chemotherapy, immunotherapy or other targeted therapies developed for different cancers. However, these second-line therapies aren't curative."

Researchers genetically engineered mice to get the GTF2I L424H mutation in thymic epithelial cells and discovered abnormal development of the cells in young animals. As the animals grew older, they developed tumors in their thymus. The research team discovered that the expression of many genes involved in the production of new thymic cells get changed in the mice, including genes previously implicated in other cancers. When the team compared the mouse tumors with human thymic cancer samples, they found that the animal tumors had many molecular similarities with type B1 and B2 human thymic tumors.

Dr He said, "The next step for the team will be studying precisely how this mutation causes cancerous changes in the thymus and what other genetic pathways are involved. Because the gene affected by the GTF2I L424H mutations controls the expression of many other genes, it is probably not a good target for anti-cancer therapies. But some of the other genes it turns on or off might be potential targets."

