Japan Industrial Production Rises 1.0% In July

Industrial output in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent on month in July, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.

That exceeded expectations for a decline of 0.5 percent following the upwardly revised 9.2 percent increase in June (originally 8.9 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 1.8 percent - roughly in line with expectations after slipping 2.8 percent in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.