Australia Private Sector Credit Rises 0.7% In July

Private sector credit in Australia was up 0.7 percent on month in July, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Wednesday - slowing from 0.9 percent in June.

On a yearly basis, credit was up 9.1 percent - steady from the June reading.

Individually, housing credit rose 0.5 percent on month and 7.7 percent on year in July, while personal credit added 0.2 percent on month and fell 1.5 percent on year and nosiness credit jumped 1.2 percent on month and 13.4 percent on year.

Broad money was up 0.4 percent on month and 9.2 percent on year.

