Australia Construction Work Done Sinks 3.8% In Q2

The total value of construction work done in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2022, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$52.073 billion.

That missed expectations for an increase of 0.9 percent following the 0.9 percent decline in the previous three months.

Building construction was down 4.6 percent on quarter to A$29.587 billion, while residential construction fell 6.8 percent to A$17.433 billion, non-residential dipped 1.1 percent to A$22.486 billion and engineering slipped 2.7 percent to A$22.486 billion.

On a yearly basis, total construction done was down 4.3 percent.

Economic News

