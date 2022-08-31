Connoisseur's Kitchen Recalls Imported Frozen Chicken Products

Surrey, British Columbia-based Connoisseur's Kitchen is recalling around 880 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat or RTE chicken entree products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.

The recall involves 2-lb. box packages of "SPICE MANTRA CHICKEN KORMA" with lot code 220803-406US; as well as "SPICE MANTRA BUTTER CHICKEN" with lot code 220803-400US.

The frozen RTE chicken entree items were produced on August 3 and imported to the U.S. on August 8. The products bear establishment number "780" inside the Canadian mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Alaska and Washington.

The recall was initiated after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency notified FSIS that the products are associated with a sample that tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

However, there have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers, and urged them to throw the products away or return to the place of purchase.

In similar recalls due to potential Listeria contamination, Newburg, Pennsylvania-based Keswick Creamery at Carrock Farm, LLC is recalling various cheeses. Thornton, Colorado- based Epicurean Butter LLC last week called back its 3.5-ounce tubs of " Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter" food.

Chicopee, Massachusetts-based Rachael's Food Corp. recently called back around 2,246 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry wrap products.

