Japan Housing Starts Fall For Third Month; Consumer Confidence Improves

Japan's housing starts declined for the third month in a row in July, while the consumer confidence improved in August, official data showed on Wednesday.

Housing starts fell 5.4 percent year-over-year in July, following a 2.2 percent decrease in June, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism revealed.

Economists had forecast an annual decline of 4.1 percent.

However, seasonally adjusted annualized housing starts fell to 825,000 in July from 845,000 in the previous month.

Data also showed that construction orders received by big 50 contractors rose 2.8 percent year-on-year in July, after a 15.5 percent growth in June.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index increased to 32.5 in August from 30.2 in July, data from the Cabinet Office revealed. Economists had expected a score of 29.4.

Among the four sub-indexes, the index reflecting overall livelihood improved to 31.1 in August, and income growth rose to 36.0.

The index for employment increased to 37.1 and households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods rose to 25.7.

The latest survey was conducted on August 15 covering 8,400 households.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.