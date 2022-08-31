Portugal Q2 GDP Growth Eases Less Than Estimated; CPI Inflation Slows Slightly

Portugal's economic growth moderated less than initially estimated in the second quarter, while consumer price inflation slowed marginally in August, data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product advanced 7.1 percent year-on-year in the June quarter, well below the first quarter's 11.8 percent increase. The second quarter figure was revised up from a 6.9 percent rise reported initially on July 29.

The annual evolution partly reflects a base effect, given that in the first quarter of 2021 several measures were in force to combat the pandemic that conditioned economic activity, the agency said.

On the expenditure side, the growth in domestic demand eased notably from 10.0 percent to 3.7 percent, as private consumption and investment grew at a slower pace.

Meanwhile, net external demand rose more strongly by 3.5 in the second quarter, led by a faster rise in exports than imports.

On a quarterly basis, GDP remained flat in the second quarter versus a 2.5 percent rise in the previous quarter. In the initial estimate, GDP logged a decline of 0.2 percent.

In a separate flash report, the statistical office revealed that consumer price inflation eased marginally to 9.0 percent in August from 9.1 percent in July.

The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components, climbed 6.5 percent yearly in August, faster than the 6.2 percent increase in the previous month. Core inflation was the highest since March 1994.

Prices for energy products grew 24.0 percent annually in August, and prices for unprocessed food gained 15.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent in August, after showing no variations in July.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose at a stable rate of 9.4 percent annually in August.

