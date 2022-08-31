Ireland Jobless Rate Rises In August

Ireland's unemployment rate increased slightly in August, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 4.3 percent in August from 4.2 percent in July.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.5 percent.

"The latest jobless rate was lower than the pre-pandemic level of 5.0 percent in August 2019," John Mullane, Statistician in the Labour Market Analysis Section said.

The number of unemployed increased to 117,000 persons in August from 114,300 in the preceding month.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age groups, also climbed to 11.6 percent in August from 11.1 percent a month ago.

