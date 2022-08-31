Intensive Monkeypox Vaccination Among High-Risk Communities, Large LGBTQI+ Events

White House Monkeypox Response Team has announced new actions the Biden Administration is taking to combat the monkeypox outbreak and protect individuals most at risk of contracting the virus.

The Administration is providing additional vaccines and support to states and cities holding events that convene large groups of LGBTQI+ individuals, specifically gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men. The LGBTQI+ community, especially men who have sex with men, is said to be most at risk of contracting the virus.

The White House also announced a new equity intervention pilot program that aims to directly reach queer communities of color that may face barriers in accessing vaccines currently. Recent CDC data shows the disproportionate reach of the virus among Black and Latino gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men.

This was announced at a Press Briefing by White House Monkeypox Response Team and Public Health Officials.

"We're working closely with state and local leaders, like (Louisiana) Governor (John Bel) Edwards, to get vaccines and information to large events that bring together large groups of LGBTQ+ individuals — from Southern Decadence in New Orleans, to Black Pride in Atlanta, to Oakland Pride in California," Bob Fenton, the White House Monkeypox Response Coordinator, said.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra announced that he will be allocating an additional supply of the JYNNEOS vaccine vials to the Southern Decadence festival in New Orleans, Louisiana, and the Black Pride festival in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Administration will supply Louisiana with up to 6,000 additional doses of vaccine leading up to and during Southern Decadence events, which are scheduled to take place during September 1-5.

Georgia will be provided with up to 5,500 additional doses of vaccine leading up to and during Black Pride events in Atlanta, slated for September 2-4.

Oakland, California will receive an additional 2,400 doses of vaccine to prepare for Pride and Pridefest events on September 4 and 11.

