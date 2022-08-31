South Korea GDP Data Due On Thursday

South Korea will on Thursday release final Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the three months prior, GDP expanded 0.6 percent on quarter and 3.0 percent on year.

South Korea also will see August figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 22.9 percent on year, up from 21.8 percent in July. Exports are called higher by an annual 5.5 percent, down from 9.4 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $8 billion following the $4.67 billion shortfall a month earlier.

Indonesia will provide August numbers for consumer prices. Overall inflation is expected to fall 0.05 percent on month and rise 4.9 percent on year after gaining 0.64 percent on month and 4.94 percent on year in July. Core CPI is expected to rise 3.0 percent on year, up from 2.86 percent in the previous month.

Japan will see Q2 results for capital spending; in the three months prior, capex was up 3.0 percent on year.

Australia will release July figures for home loans, August numbers for commodity prices and Q2 data for building capital expenditure. Home loans are expected to sink 3.0 percent on month after falling 3.3 percent in June. Commodity prices jumped 14.1 percent on year in July. Capex was down 1.7 percent on quarter in Q1.

Finally, a number of regional countries will see August results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia, China (Caixin), Indonesia, Japan (Jibun), Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

