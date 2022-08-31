South Korea GDP Improves 0.7% On Quarter In Q2

South Korea's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2022, the Bank of Korea said in Thursday's preliminary reading - in line with expectations and up from 0.6 percent in the previous three months.

On an annualized basis, GDP climbed 2.9 percent - also matching forecasts and easing from 3.0 percent in the three months prior.

Real gross national income was down 1.3 percent on quarter.

The GDP deflator was up 2.1 percent on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.