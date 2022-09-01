New Zealand Terms Of Trade Data Due On Friday

New Zealand will on Friday release Q2 figures for import prices, export prices and terms of trade, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Import prices are expected to rise 2.5 percent on quarter, down from 7.2 percent in Q1. Export prices are tipped to add 0.8 percent on quarter, slowing from 7.8 percent in the previous three months. The terms of trade are seen lower by 1.3 percent on quarter after adding 0.5 percent in the three months prior.

South Korea will provide August numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.3 percent on month and 6.1 percent on year - slowing from 0.5 percent on month and 6.3 percent on year in July.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.