Malaysia Manufacturing PMI Slips To 50.3 In August - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Malaysia continued to expand in August, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.3.

That's down from 50.6 in July, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The softer headline figure was largely due to a renewed moderation in output volumes that was the first since May. That said, the rate of reduction was only fractional. Firms commonly attributed muted production to difficulty receiving inputs amid sustained delivery delays, though these were not as severe as in previous months.

Incoming order volumes rose for the fifth month running in the latest survey period. While modest overall, the rate of expansion was the strongest recorded since April as firms noted stronger client confidence, notably in domestic . Export demand for Malaysian manufactured goods fell, however, at the sharpest pace for a year amid weak global economic conditions.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.